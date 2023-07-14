Sports2-a-Days Preview: Plaquemine Green Devils

81°
BATON ROUGE- Following a 8-3 campaign in 2017, Plaquemine Head Coach Paul Distefano is tasked with trying to find a quarterback in to lead his offense.

With both Dontavious Wicks and Tre Leblanc taking equal reps this spring, the quarterback job hasn't seen much separation.

As for who will be protecting the starter, Distefano believes his offensive line will be the strength of his team as he returns everyone up front.

"We don't have that star power that we've had in the past but that's okay," said Distefano. "We have a solid offensive line. They're all 5'11" to 6' 1. They're all very good high school football players. We're excited about the fact that the learning curve for the offensive line is ahead of the rest of the team.

That experienced offensive line will have to open up holes for returning running backs Melvin Mclay and
Earl Young.

On the defensive side, the team will be implementing a 3-4 defense, taking advantage of 4 year starters O'Darious Jackson and Zane Bouvay.

