Sports2-a-Days Preview: Live Oak Eagles

WATSON, LA - After a disappointing 2022 season that saw Live Oak go just 3-7 and 0-5 in District, former head coach Blane Westmoreland stepped down after three seasons. That November, former Central offensive coordinator Hutch Gonzales was hired as the new man to lead the Eagles.

Before Central, Gonazles was the head coach at Mandeville for three seasons. He inherits just 9 returning starters and a team that is right in the middle of a supremely tough District 5-5A.