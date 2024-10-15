Southern University's 'Sundaze Social' hopes to encourage voter registration among students, alumni

BATON ROUGE - Southern University kicked off its homecoming celebrations with 'Sundaze Social' voter registration on Sunday afternoon to educate people on the importance of voting.

Hosts of the event say the goals were to bring together students, and alumni and encourage everyone to vote on Nov. 5.

"As college students, we're the demographic that tends to vote the least but we hold the most power. We have to make sure that people are registered to vote to actually go to the ballots," student government member Sean Inman said.

"Unfortunately there are people who don't understand that their vote counts. We have to, as alumni, first get them engaged with supporting this institution, but also let them understand how their vote and elections can impact this institution," Director of Alumni Affairs Darrin Dixon said.

Director of Leadership and Engagement Winton Anderson stresses the importance of educating college students on what's on the ballot and feels that putting together fun events is a great way to bring them out.

"We've have several people come and sponsor different opportunities. Lectures, workshops different things like that to make sure that they understand the power of voting and what's on the table. What we are saying to them is, ultimately what you participate in today has the ability to affect your tomorrow," he said.

Southern University will be hosting many events leading up to the homecoming game on Oct. 19.