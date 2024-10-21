Southern set to host Nicholls at A.W. Mumford Stadium Saturday

Baton Rouge - The Southern Jaguars are coming off of an open date and are ready to face the Nicholls Colonels in their first home game since early September.

This is the 20th meeting between the two teams, but the first since 2002. Nicholls leads the series 13-6 overall.

Southern comes into this match up as the No. 1 team in the SWAC West after their overtime win over Prairie View A&M two weeks ago. They also have the 4th best passing game in FCS Football with 1,072 yards in their four games this season. The Jags defense is ranked first overall in total defense in the SWAC, and it's the fifth best defense in the FCS.

Nicholls, the defending Southland Conference Champions, gave the LSU Tigers a run for their money in week two of the season. The Colonels are allowing less than 80 rushing yards per game with a solid run defense. Their offensive run game, led by Collin Guggenheim, is very strong. Guggenheim had a 67 yard touchdown run from the Wildcat against LSU.

Kick off is set for 6:00 p.m. on the Bluff. The game will not be televised, but it will be live streamed on the Jagvision Network.