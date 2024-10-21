Southern quarterback still nursing injury

BATON ROUGE - The Southern football team has played two different quarterbacks this season, but it looks like Noah Bodden will make his fourth start of the season Saturday against Nicholls.

Czavian Teasett, who replaced an ineffective Bodden in the Jaguars win over Savannah State in the second game of the season, started Southern’s loss to Jackson State before leaving the game with an ankle injury.

Bodden replaced Teasett against the Tigers, and then led the Jaguars to a win on September 21 at Prairie View. Teasett did not play against the Panthers.

“He's (Teasett) moving around well, he’s out there trying to plant a little bit, and he's throwing the football around, he’s bouncing around, so they're doing a really good job of getting him back,” said Head Coach Terrence Graves. “If he had it his way, he would probably try to go, we're going to continue to see how he goes this week, but me personally, probably going to hold him.”

Bodden is 49-of-94 for 706 yards, with three touchdowns and four interceptions so far this season. He was 16-of-29 for 189 yards and two touchdowns in the win over Prairie View on September 21.

The Jaguars (2-2) host Nicholls (1-3) at 6 p.m. Saturday.