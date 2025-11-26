Southern close to naming new football coach

Latest Weather Blog
NEW ORLEANS — The 52nd annual Bayou Classic is this weekend.
The game, played every year in the Superdome between the Southern University Jaguars and the Grambling State University Tigers, is often referred to as the "Granddaddy of HBCU College Matchups."
To celebrate Saturday's game, government leaders, organizers, tourism representatives and members of both schools kicked off a week of events leading up to the matchup.
Among the events on the schedule for the week of the Bayou Classic are an ExxonMobil-sponsored STEM Fest on Monday, as well as the annual Bayou Classic Thanksgiving Day Parade through downtown New Orleans on Thursday. For a full list of events, click here.
The Tigers and the Jaguars go head-to-head on Saturday at 1 p.m. in the Caesars Superdome.
Watch the news conference kicking off the Bayou Classic here:
