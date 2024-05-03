73°
Southern basketball working through COVID plagued season
BATON ROUGE- The Southern men's basketball team has had it's fair share of COVID issues.
After they played their first three games, six of their next eight were cancelled or postponed.
See the full story of how they have been dealing with the issues of the 2020 season.
