Southern Baseball vs Loyola

BATON ROUGE - Southern splitting their doubleheader with Loyola, losing the first game 7-3, then winning the second game 7-2.

The Jaguars and Wolfpack will face off in the rubber match of this series, tomorrow at 1.

4 years ago Saturday, April 11 2015 Apr 11, 2015 Saturday, April 11, 2015 10:26:00 PM CDT April 11, 2015

