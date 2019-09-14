85°
Southern Baseball vs Loyola
BATON ROUGE - Southern splitting their doubleheader with Loyola, losing the first game 7-3, then winning the second game 7-2.
The Jaguars and Wolfpack will face off in the rubber match of this series, tomorrow at 1.
