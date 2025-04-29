72°
Southern baseball sweeps Mississippi Valley State
BATON ROUGE - The Southern baseball team outscored Mississippi Valley State 32-1 Sunday in a doubleheader to complete a series sweep over the Delta Devils.
Game one
Southern 21, MVSU 1
Game two
Southern 11, MVSU 0
Southern opened the series with a 13-12 win over the Delta Devils on Saturday, so Sunday's wins complete the series sweep.
The Jaguars are 10-11 in SWAC play. The team's final three regular season weekend series' are on the road.
