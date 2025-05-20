75°
Latest Weather Blog
Southeastern softball falls to Nebraska
Related Story
BATON ROUGE - After pulling off two upsets of LSU, the Southeastern softball team's magic ended in the Baton Rouge Regional final against Nebraska.
The Cornhuskers took a 2-0 lead in the first inning thanks to two solo home runs, and didn't look back in an 8-0 win. Nebraska is going to a Super Regional for the first time since 2014.
Jordy Bahl continued her dominance at the plate and in the circle for the Cornhuskers, going 2-for-2 with a home run while tossing a complete game one-hitter.
Southeastern loses in the regional final for the second straight season. The Lions finish 2025 with a 50-16 record.
News
BATON ROUGE - After pulling off two upsets of LSU, the Southeastern softball team's magic ended in the Baton Rouge... More >>
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Crescent Elementary School students return to class after building evacuation
-
Man reportedly shot while driving pulls into Zachary urgent care
-
Fourth Orleans Parish escapee back in custody, six still on the run
-
EBR School Board calls for amendments to St. George school system bills...
-
Texas hold up: Louisiana's reliance on out-of-state visitors for gaming revenue