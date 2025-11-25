72°
Southeastern headed to FCS playoffs
HAMMOND - The Southeastern Louisiana football team is in the FCS playoffs once again.
The Lions earned an at-large bid to the playoffs on Sunday after a 9-3 regular season. Frank Scelfo's team is the No. 16 seed in the 24-team tournament.
Southeastern will host Illinois State on Saturday, November 29, at noon. The winner will play No. 1 overall seed North Dakota State.
This is Southeastern's first playoff berth since 2022.
