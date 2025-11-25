72°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Southeastern headed to FCS playoffs

HAMMOND - The Southeastern Louisiana football team is in the FCS playoffs once again.

The Lions earned an at-large bid to the playoffs on Sunday after a 9-3 regular season. Frank Scelfo's team is the No. 16 seed in the 24-team tournament. 

Southeastern will host Illinois State on Saturday, November 29, at noon. The winner will play No. 1 overall seed North Dakota State.

This is Southeastern's first playoff berth since 2022.

1 day ago Sunday, November 23 2025 Nov 23, 2025 Sunday, November 23, 2025 11:20:00 AM CST November 23, 2025

