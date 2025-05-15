Siblings arrested after Hammond triple shooting leaves one person dead, toddler hospitalized

HAMMOND — Hammond Police arrested two people after an early Monday morning shooting left one dead and two others, including a toddler, hospitalized.

Janvourian Franklin, 23, is accused of shooting three people in the parking lot of The Soap Opera laundromat on North Morrison Boulevard.

When Hammond Police arrived around 2:48 a.m., they brought 23-year-old Bradley Blunt, a 22-year-old woman and a two-year-old to a nearby hospital. Blunt later succumbed to his injuries, while the woman and the toddler's injuries were non-life-threatening, police added.

Hammond police say Honor called the department last night for help getting her stuff from her boyfriend [Jonvourian Franklin's] house.

"She did express that she had some fears and concerns, so our police asked her to pull over onside of the road and not to go to the residence," Hammond Police Chief Edwin Bergeron said.

Franklin was taken into custody after he went to North Oaks Medical Center for treatment of a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. After being discharged, he was booked on one count of first-degree murder and three counts of attempted first-degree murder.

Franklin's sister, 20-year-old Demetriane Anderson, was later arrested and charged with principal to first-degree murder and three counts of principal to attempted first-degree murder.

Bergeron leaves these messages following the arrests.

"Get out of [abusive relationships], do what you can do to get help," he said.

"The second thing I wanted to send a message out on is that if you are going to commit a crime in Hammond, you're going to go to jail, and I hope that Mr. Franklin spends the rest of his life in jail for committing such a horrendous crime last night," he said.