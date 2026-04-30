Several Metro Council members subpoenaed to testify in corruption probe; report says ex-mayor, too

BATON ROUGE — Multiple Metro Council members have been subpoenaed to testify before a grand jury looking into alleged corruption inside Baton Rouge government, sources told the WBRZ Investigative Unit on Tuesday.

The sources said Council members Rowdy Gaudet, Denise Amaroso and Brandon Noel were among those who received subpoenas. None of them are being accused of wrongdoing.

The Advocate newspaper reported that former Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome was also subpoenaed. The report was not immediately confirmed.

The subpoenas come after Former Capital Area Transit System Chief Administrative Officer Pearlina Thomas and contractor Jay Colar were implicated in a purported scheme in which Thomas and Colar allegedly made fraudulent and plagiarized reports about pre-agreed-upon contracts to defraud CATS of tens of thousands of dollars. Councilmember Cleve Dunn Jr. was also indicted.

Additionally, former Broome administrator Courtney Scott and Veronica Mathis, whose company assisted Broome's "Safe Hopeful Healthy Baton Rouge" program, each face allegations including conspiracy, theft, bribery, money laundering and public contract fraud, while Scott is also accused of malfeasance as a government employee.