60°
Latest Weather Blog
Several Capital Heights buildings including Westdale Middle without power after car strikes pole
Related Story
BATON ROUGE — A utility pole was struck by a car and caused multiple Capital Heights buildings — including Westdale Middle School — to lose power on Tuesday.
According to Entergy Louisiana's outage map, 82 customers are without power after the 11:58 a.m. outage.
An Entergy representative said the outage was caused by a car hitting the utility pole, knocking powerlines down into the street and disconnecting power to the area.
Baton Rouge Police were called to block the road to allow Entergy line workers to restore power.
Entergy said line workers worked through the afternoon to replace the pole. According to an outage map, power has been restored to the area.
News
BATON ROUGE — A utility pole was struck by a car and caused multiple Capital Heights buildings — including Westdale... More >>
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Wilkinson County courthouse in final phase of building restoration
-
'BRAVE Cave' fallout still happening, lawsuits stacking up
-
One person taken to hospital after being hit by car, officials say
-
Former Abercrombie & Fitch chief Mike Jeffries arrested on federal sex trafficking...
-
Pointe Coupee 4-H holding costume show for middle school-aged kids, their pets
Sports Video
-
Former Southern coach Pete Richardson, current tight ends coach Fred McNair named...
-
Fans' Choice Player of the Week 7: Reid Chauvin
-
LSU looks for cleaner offensive showing against Texas A&M
-
Southern's offensive line improvement played a big role in recent success
-
Fans' Choice Player of the Week nominees: Week 7