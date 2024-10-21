Seimone Augustus inducted into Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame

53°
SPRINGFIELD, Massachusetts - Former LSU basketball and WNBA star Seimone Augustus is having quite the year.

After already being inducted into three Halls of Fame recently, Augustus added another one to her resume Sunday. 

The current LSU women's basketball assistant coach was inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame.

Augustus' speech included a rendition of the song "Callin' Baton Rouge" and a poem about her relationship with Louisiana and basketball.  

