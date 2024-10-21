53°
Seimone Augustus inducted into Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame
SPRINGFIELD, Massachusetts - Former LSU basketball and WNBA star Seimone Augustus is having quite the year.
After already being inducted into three Halls of Fame recently, Augustus added another one to her resume Sunday.
The current LSU women's basketball assistant coach was inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame.
Seimone Augustus is officially inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame ??— espnW (@espnW) October 14, 2024
A legendary resume ?? pic.twitter.com/9aAC2zO5lg
Augustus' speech included a rendition of the song "Callin' Baton Rouge" and a poem about her relationship with Louisiana and basketball.
Seimone Augustus started her Hall of Fame speech with a song dedicated to her home of Baton Rouge, LA ?? pic.twitter.com/t2ppHEGBNp— espnW (@espnW) October 14, 2024
