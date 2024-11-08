See all of West Baton Rouge Parish's results for the 2024 November election

PORT ALLEN - Voters in West Baton Rouge Parish chose a mayor, a police chief and council members on Tuesday.

Terecita Pollard Pattan (I) will replace Richard Lee as mayor of Port Allen, as she has defeated Clyde Robertson Sr. (D). Pattan received 1,371 votes while Robertson received 1,101 votes.

For the Brusly Police Chief, Jonathan Lefeaux (No Party) held on to his position with 1,009 votes over Phillip LaBauve's 492 votes.

For the Port Allen council member at large, Adrian W. Joseph (D) finished with 1,199 votes as opposed to Clerice "Clo" Lacy's 1,189 votes, winning only by a margin of ten votes.

Regarding council member seats for the City of Port Allen, District 1 had Charlene Gordon (D) receiving 442 votes while Rhonda "Razzberry" Franklin (D) received 275. For District 2, Gregory Payne (D) received 335, which was just 36 more votes than Hugh "Hootie" Riviere's 299 votes. For District 3, Garry L. Hubble (R) received 374 votes as opposed to Elliot "Woody" Dogan's (D) 243.

In the Town of Addis, five council members were selected. Russell "Rusty" Parrish (D), Bliss Kelley Bernard (No Party), Kevin J. LeBlanc (I), Rhonda LeBlanc Kelley (I), and Dustin Hebert (R) landed top 5 in voting.

For the town of Brusly, Mike Chustz (R), Rusty Daigle (R), Blake Tassin (R), Christopher "Fish" Kershaw (No Party) and Sheri Neisler Young (R) landed the five council member spots.