87°
Latest Weather Blog
Scotlandville's Jamall Franklin commits to Houston
Related Story
Losing 70 pounds plus back surgery are just the tip of the ice berg when it comes to the journey Scotlandville offensive lineman Jamall Franklin had en route to Houston. The 6'7, 370 pound senior committed to the Cougars on Wednesday saying they were one of the only team that stayed with him during his trying times.
News
Body transformation and back surgery part of a winding road for Scotlandville's Jamall Franklin to Houston
Losing 70 pounds plus back surgery are just the tip of the ice berg when it comes to the journey... More >>
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Sheriff: Sneaky car burglars targeting unsuspecting victims at gas pumps
-
Southern defensive lineman Jason Dumas comes back home to be closer to...
-
LSU wideout Brian Thomas trying to take the next step in year...
-
New Orleans Saints Jarvis Landry is proving he's still one of the...
-
Businesses, residents happy the city-parish is cleaning drainage channels to address flooding
Sports Video
-
Southern defensive lineman Jason Dumas comes back home to be closer to...
-
LSU wideout Brian Thomas trying to take the next step in year...
-
New Orleans Saints Jarvis Landry is proving he's still one of the...
-
Woodlawn's Rickie Collins commits to LSU
-
Scotlandville's Jamall Franklin commits to Houston