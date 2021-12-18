School bus fire

CHARLOTTE, NC - Over a dozen high school students narrowly escaped a fire after their bus exploded on the ride home.

South Mecklenburg High School students were riding home from school Thursday afternoon when the bus driver heard a clicking sound. When the driver started to smell smoke, he ordered all the children off right before the front of the bus burst into flames.

One of the students, Timoni Rushing told ABC News she was terrified during the incident.

"It was kind of scary to walk past that part because that's where we had to get off," Rushing said.

"So at any time, we didn't know, the bus could have just blew up."

The school district said the bus was inspected two weeks prior to the explosion, but they will continue to investigate why the bus burst into flames.

The superintendent, Clayton Wilcox released a statement about the bus fire.

"We are all grateful that every student and the driver are safe," Wilcox said.

"The district trains bus drivers and CMS staff to respond in emergency situations and the district is proud of the quick action of this driver and also thankful for the swift cooperation of students on board. The district holds the safety of all our kids and staff as top priority and will conduct a thorough review to ensure the continued safety of our CMS students and staff."