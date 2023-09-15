Saturday Night Video Forecast

Tonight and Tomorrow:

Tonight, we remain mostly cloudy with lows in the upper 60s. Areas of fog will begin to develop overnight, especially east of Baton Rouge and closer to bodies of water. Sunday will be mainly cloudy and warm, with a steady south breeze. Highs will be in the lower 80s. An isolated shower or two is possible in the afternoon. Overall, rain will not be big a concern for your outdoor plans.

Looking Ahead:

A cold front will begin to track towards south Louisiana on Monday, but will take its time doing so. Therefore, widespread showers and a few thunderstorms will be likely Monday and Tuesday. Rainfall amounts of 1-2 inches are possible. Tuesday night, the front will clear the region, leaving us with slightly cooler temperatures and drier conditions.



-- Meteorologist Jake Dalton

