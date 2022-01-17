37°
Latest Weather Blog
Saturday morning web forecast
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
District Court Judge Christopher Dassau found dead after welfare check Sunday
-
Semi-truck fire leaves right two lanes on eastbound I-12 blocked Sunday afternoon
-
Louisiana Marathon kicks off Saturday with 5K race
-
Iberville deputy involved in crashes on I-10 Sunday morning; all lanes now...
-
Snow flurries in Gonzales, LA - Jacob Templet
Sports Video
-
Gage Larvadain staying busy while doing two sports at Southeastern
-
Southeastern downs Tougaloo 77-72 for fourth straight win
-
Kevin Faulk recounts glory days and trying times
-
Liberty edges Madison Prep in electric atmosphere 58-53
-
Dorian Booker growing into body, new role with Scotlandville