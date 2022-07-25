Saturday Morning Forecast

Dodging showers this afternoon

THE FORECAST

Today & Tonight: Waking up to temperatures in the mid-70s across the area this morning, and mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will quickly rise into the mid-90s throughout the day. As temperatures heat up, rain chances will also increase. Coastal areas should expect to start seeing showers just before lunch. Shower and storm activity will begin surging inland during the afternoon hours but will be quickly out of the area before any dinner plans. These showers and storms have the potential to produce heavy downpours and frequent lightning. Overall not a total washout but if you have any outdoor plans it is best to schedule them for the morning or evening hours. Overnight temperatures will cool into the mid-70s.

Up Next: Sunday is shaping up to be the drier day of the weekend. Waking up with temperatures in the mid-70s with clouds and humidity lingering. The cloud cover does not stick around for long and temperatures will have ample opportunity to heat into the mid-90s throughout the day. Humidity sticking around will have feels like temperatures in the triple digits for some areas. A shower is possible but most will stay completely dry. Monday the summertime pattern is back. Waking up to dry conditions and mostly sunny skies. Temperatures rapidly rise into the mid-90s and showers begin to bubble up across the area during the afternoon hours. As the sunsets, the showers will begin to fizzle out. Expect this same pattern for most of the workweek. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

Don't let sneaky showers catch you off guard this weekend.

In the Tropics:

No tropical cyclone development expected over the next 5 days.