Latest Weather Blog
Saturday Evening Weather 5/20
Related Story
A few showers with the passing front, and then lower humidity.
Tonight & Tomorrow: A passing cold front will bring a few showers to the area in the early evening hours, but the bulk of the activity will dissipate by midnight. Overnight lows will fall into the upper 60s with a northerly breeze behind the front. Skies will remain mostly cloudy through the night, and we will continue to see mostly cloudy skies through the day on Sunday as the cloud cover keeps the temperatures in check. The weak front will stall along the coastal areas and the lingering stationary boundary will be the focal point of shower and thunderstorm activity on Sunday as temperatures push into the middle to upper 80s by early afternoon.
Up Next: Rain chance for the week will subside and lower humidity can be expected for the first part of the work week as the lingering stationary front hangs very close to the coastal region. Rain chances appear minimal for the week as temperatures will remain in the upper 80s to near 90s by late week.
--Keller
