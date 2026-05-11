Saturday evening video forecast

Although no more washouts are expected, storms will stay in the forecast into early next week. Tuesday and beyond, we move into a much drier weather pattern.

Tonight & Tomorrow: After a very wet Saturday, showers and storms will taper off as we head into the overnight hours. Isolated activity will stay possible but most will be dry. Lows will reach into the mid-60s under mostly cloudy skies. For Mother's Day, keep a watchful eye to the sky as more storms are in the forecast. It will not be an all day rain, but by the late morning, spotty to isolated showers will begin to pop up. This activity will turn more scattered in the afternoon and evening, with thunderstorms also being possible. Considering not everyone will get wet, do not cancel your outdoor plans. Just have an indoor backup option just in case one of these storms moves over your area. It will not be as cloudy as the last few days, which will allow highs to reach the mid-80s.





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Up Next: Big adjustments have been made to the forecast for early next week. The cold front we are anticipating has continued to trend slower, and it now does not look to pass until late Monday. This means that we are now looking at another potentially wet day. Rain coverage has been drastically increased, with scattered showers and storms expected, especially in the afternoon and evening. Temperature adjustments have been made as well as the front has trended weaker. After it passes, expect highs near 80 degrees with lows near 60 degrees before another warmup. Tuesday and beyond, we move into a very quiet weather pattern. All the way through Saturday, expect a lot of sunshine with little to no rain.

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– Balin

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