Saturday evening video forecast

The front parade will continue with another cold front passage in the overnight hours. This will lead to some amazing weather conditions, and very chilly morning starts.

Tonight & Tomorrow: Our next cold front should pass through before midnight, causing a few light showers. Clouds should linger into early Sunday morning, until dry air clears us out. Lows will bottom out near 48 degrees, so bundle up if heading out early. Gorgeous weather will occur on Sunday, with sunshine and highs in the upper 60s!

Up Next: The lowest lows of the fall season so far are expected early next week. Monday morning will bottom out near 40 degrees, with some reaching the upper 30s! With these kinds of temperatures, frost formation is possible, which is harmful to sensitive plants. If you have any sensitive outdoor plants, it's a good idea to cover them or move them indoors before Monday morning. This is especially true if you live north of Baton Rouge. The weather will stay pretty quiet for the rest of the week. No fronts will pass, which means temperatures will steadily rise. Highs will return to the 80s by the end of the week, with lows in the 50s.

The Tropics: No tropical development is expected over the next 7 days.

Balin

