Saturday evening video forecast

We have enjoyed some great weather conditions over the past several days. While it will remain mainly sunny, humidity will slightly increase the next couple of days ahead of a strong cold front.

Tonight & Tomorrow: The string of cool mornings will continue! Expect lows to drop into the lower 60's for most. Some areas north of Baton Rouge could see the upper 50's once again. After the cool morning start, temperature will climb until they reach the lower 90's in the afternoon and evening. You might start to notice a touch of mugginess, making those temperatures slightly more uncomfortable.

Up Next: Humidity will climb further on Monday, with highs near 92 degrees. The uptick in moisture will lead to some puffy fair weather cumulus clouds, rain is not expected. Overall, the timing of the passage of our next front has slowed down a bit. It looks to stall north of the area Monday, before getting the push it needs on Tuesday. Because of this slowdown, Tuesday will be a good bit warmer than previously expected, although humidity will begin to fall. The rest of the week will feature significantly lower temperatures! Highs will dip into the 70's for a couple of days, with lows in the low to mid 50's.

The Tropics: Showers and thunderstorms associated with an area of low pressure located a few hundred miles west of the Cabo Verde Islands have not gotten any better organized since yesterday. The low is moving into an environment that is less conducive for development, and therefore the chance of tropical cyclone formation appears to be decreasing. This system is forecast to move westward or west-southwestward across the eastern and central tropical Atlantic through much of next week.

