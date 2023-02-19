Saturday Afternoon Forecast

Another cool start expected for Sunday.

THE FORECAST

Tonight & Tomorrow: After a freezing start to the day, temperatures managed to climb into the 60s for some parts of the Capital Area. Overnight temperatures will fall into the upper-30s for one last night. The cool start, comfortable afternoon pattern will stick around for Sunday. There will be more cloud cover in the forecast but the peeps of sunshine will allow for temperatures to climb near 70° during the afternoon.

Parade Forecasts:

Krewe of Good Friends of the Oaks, Sunday at 12pm -- Mostly sunny with temperatures rising through the 60s.

Krewe of Comogo, Sunday at 7pm -- Mostly clear with temperatures falling through the 50s.

Up Next: Overnight the cloud cover will stick around into the start of your workweek and temperatures will struggle to fall into the mid-50s. Monday will continue the warming trend in the forecast with a daytime high near 78°. There will still be partly sunny skies in the forecast, but rain does not move back in until Wednesday. For your Tuesday, temperatures continue to climb and most people will see the low-80s. By Wednesday we will see winds shift out of the south and the added moisture plus warmer temperatures will bring a chance for rain back into the forecast. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.