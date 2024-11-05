Saints lose to the Carolina Panthers 23-22 to extend losing streak to seven in a row

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - The New Orleans Saints have now lost seven straight games after falling to the Carolina Panthers 23-22 Sunday at Bank of America Stadium.

The Saints got out to a 6-0 lead in the first quarter from two field goals before the Panthers scored a touchdown in the second quarter to take a 7-6 lead.

New Orleans regained the lead shortly after Taysom Hill rushed for a seven yard touchdown. They would go into halftime with a 13-10 lead.

Carolina went out in front with a touchdown to open the second half. The Saints made it a one point game after Blake Grupe made a 51-yard field goal. They still trailed 16-17 to the Panthers.

New Orleans led 22-17 after Derek Carr threw a 17-yard touchdown pass to Foster Moreau, but the two-point conversion attempt failed.

Carolina regained the lead with a little over two minutes to play when Chuba Hubbard rushed for a touchdown. Their two-point attempt was also no good, so the Saints had one last try to win the game with two minutes left to play.

The Saints faced a fourth down and four situation when they used their final timeout. Derek Carr threw a deep pass to Cedrick Wilson Jr. but it was incomplete.

Carolina would take over to eventually win the game.