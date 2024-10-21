Saints fall to Falcons

ATLANTA - Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo hit a game-winning 58-yard field goal with two seconds left in Sunday’s game against the New Orleans Saints.

The Saints took a 24-23 with 1:00 left in the fourth quarter thanks to an Alvin Kamara one-yard touchdown. However, a pass interference penalty against the Saints on the ensuing Falcons drive set Atlanta up in New Orleans territory. Koo’s 58-yard field goal was a career-long and earned the Falcons a 26-24 win.

After winning the first two games of the season, the Saints are now 2-2.

The Saints defense didn’t allow the Atlanta offense to score a touchdown. The Falcons found the endzone on a muffed punt recovery in the endzone and an interception return.

Taysom Hill returned to the field for New Orleans after missing last Sunday’s loss to the Eagles and had two rushing touchdowns in the first half. However, Hill would leave Sunday’s game with an abdomen injury.

New Orleans safety Tyrann Mathieu left the game with a groin injury.

Saints quarterback Derek Carr finished the game 28-for-36 with 239 yards and an interception. Chris Olave had eight receptions for 87 yards.

The Saints travel to Kansas City to play the Chiefs next Monday night, October 7.