Robert man arrested for drug dealing after deputies, DEA agents seize package of meth
ROBERT — A man accused of drug dealing was arrested after deputies and Drug Enforcement Administration agents seized meth, marijuana and guns from a Robert home.
Gerald Toney Jr., 24, was arrested for possession with the intent to distribute controlled substances after deputies raided a home on Gemstone Place on Nov. 6.
DEA agents and Tangipahoa Parish deputies seized drug dealing materials, as well as marijuana and an AR-15 rifle.
The investigation started after deputies intercepted five pounds of crystal meth worth around $8,000 heading to the same address.
