Robert man arrested for drug dealing after deputies, DEA agents seize package of meth

ROBERT — A man accused of drug dealing was arrested after deputies and Drug Enforcement Administration agents seized meth, marijuana and guns from a Robert home.

Gerald Toney Jr., 24, was arrested for possession with the intent to distribute controlled substances after deputies raided a home on Gemstone Place on Nov. 6. 

DEA agents and Tangipahoa Parish deputies seized drug dealing materials, as well as marijuana and an AR-15 rifle. 

The investigation started after deputies intercepted five pounds of crystal meth worth around $8,000 heading to the same address. 

1 day ago Wednesday, November 13 2024 Nov 13, 2024 Wednesday, November 13, 2024 2:04:00 PM CST November 13, 2024

