Latest Weather Blog
REPORT: Southern has agreed to a deal to hire Marshall Faulk as next head coach
Related Story
BATON ROUGE - In a report by NFL Insider, Jordan Schultz, Colorado running backs coach, Marshall Faulk, has accepted the job as Southern University's next head football coach.
Southern has not confirmed Schultz's report.
Schultz reports that the NFL Hall of Famer will receive a three-year deal with an option.
Sources: Marshall Faulk has accepted the HC job at HBCU Southern University on a three-year deal with an option.— Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) November 26, 2025
The Pro Football Hall of Famer worked on Deion Sanders’ staff this season as Colorado’s RBs coach. pic.twitter.com/uTf15sXmj9
University officials have told WBRZ that there will be a press conference on Monday, December 1. However, officials say that the school is in the final process of interviews and have not confirmed a closed deal yet.
Southern's Board of Supervisors meets Friday in New Orleans.
Faulk, a native of New Orleans, will wrap up his first year as a college coach on Saturday when Colorado takes on Kansas State.
Southern (1-10) will end their season on Saturday at 1 p.m. as they take on Grambling (7-4) in the 52nd annual Bayou Classic.
News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Supreme Court says Louisiana's TikTok lawsuit can go on after questions about...
-
2UNE IN: Local nonprofit rescue gets help from Raising Canes 'A Christmas...
-
Baldwin Police Department asking for assistance in identifying two people
-
Three dead, including juvenile, after crash in Central
-
President Donald Trump says West Virginia National Guard member has died from...
Sports Video
-
Southern, Grambling ROTC cadets run Bayou Classic game ball from Baton Rouge...
-
Southern, Grambling ROTC cadets run Bayou Classic game ball from Baton Rouge...
-
Southeastern and other Southland conference teams making an appearance in FCS playoffs
-
Southern and Grambling prepare for 52nd annual Bayou Classic
-
Zachary High football hosts family and alumni for Thanksgiving morning practice