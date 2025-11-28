Latest Weather Blog
Report: Brian Kelly receives termination letter from LSU; expected to receive full buyout
Related Story
BATON ROUGE - Brian Kelly has received a termination letter from LSU, firing him "without cause," according to a letter obtained by Yahoo Sports.
The letter allegedly said that the university will pay Kelly the required buyout amount of $54 million over the course of six years.
Brian Kelly has received a formal termination letter from LSU dismissing him “without cause,” per the letter obtained by @YahooSports.— Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) November 26, 2025
The school says it will pay the required buyout - $54M over 6 years - as long as Kelly meets his obligation to find another job.
Kelly, however, has to find another job as part of the deal.
LSU expects Kelly to keep documentation of his job search, including interviews and offers, according to Yahoo Sports.
This news comes after LSU's governing board authorized the new university president to send a notice of termination to Brian Kelly.
Kelly had recently sued the school, saying that while he was told in October that he was being fired for his team's performance, school administrators had changed their course and now intended to fire him "for cause," which would negate a $54 million payout.
News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Supreme Court says Louisiana's TikTok lawsuit can go on after questions about...
-
2UNE IN: Local nonprofit rescue gets help from Raising Canes 'A Christmas...
-
Baldwin Police Department asking for assistance in identifying two people
-
Three dead, including juvenile, after crash in Central
-
President Donald Trump says West Virginia National Guard member has died from...
Sports Video
-
Southern, Grambling ROTC cadets run Bayou Classic game ball from Baton Rouge...
-
Southern, Grambling ROTC cadets run Bayou Classic game ball from Baton Rouge...
-
Southeastern and other Southland conference teams making an appearance in FCS playoffs
-
Southern and Grambling prepare for 52nd annual Bayou Classic
-
Zachary High football hosts family and alumni for Thanksgiving morning practice