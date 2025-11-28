59°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Report: Brian Kelly receives termination letter from LSU; expected to receive full buyout

Related Story

BATON ROUGE - Brian Kelly has received a termination letter from LSU, firing him "without cause," according to a letter obtained by Yahoo Sports.

The letter allegedly said that the university will pay Kelly the required buyout amount of $54 million over the course of six years. 

Kelly, however, has to find another job as part of the deal. 

LSU expects Kelly to keep documentation of his job search, including interviews and offers, according to Yahoo Sports.

This news comes after LSU's governing board authorized the new university president to send a notice of termination to Brian Kelly. 

Kelly had recently sued the school, saying that while he was told in October that he was being fired for his team's performance, school administrators had changed their course and now intended to fire him "for cause," which would negate a $54 million payout.

News
REPORT: Brian Kelly receives termination letter from...
REPORT: Brian Kelly receives termination letter from LSU; expected to receive full buyout
BATON ROUGE - Brian Kelly has received a termination letter from LSU, firing him "without cause," according to a letter... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, November 26 2025 Nov 26, 2025 Wednesday, November 26, 2025 6:27:00 PM CST November 26, 2025

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days