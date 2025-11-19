64°
REPORT: At least 200 Immigration Agents expected to be deployed in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS — At least 200 Immigration Agents are expected to be deployed in New Orleans by the end of the week, according to ABC News. 

Those agents are currently conducting an immigration enforcement operation in Charlotte, N.C., called "Operation Charlotte's Web."

Agents have reportedly made 130 arrests in Charlotte so far.

By the end of the week, at least 200 agents are expected to be redeployed from Charlotte to New Orleans to begin "Operation Catahoula Crunch," according to ABC News. 

