Record-breaking early voting numbers in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE — As 2020 continues to unfold, it's proving to be a year of unprecedented events and this is definitely the case when it comes to the historical amount of Louisianians who participated in early voting.

According to Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin, early voting turnout across the state concluded with record-breaking numbers on Tuesday.

Ardoin says a total of 964,181 early voters cast their ballots across the state, and 48,908 of those votes were cast in East Baton Rouge Parish.

"A pandemic or two hurricanes did not prevent nearly one million Louisianians from exercising their right to vote during early voting,” Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin said.

“Louisiana voters are energized and eager to make their voices heard in critical elections from the presidency down to local races," he continued. "It is my strong desire to see 2020 set the record for Louisiana’s highest turnout.”

The figure below illustrates the percentage of eligible voters who have yet to cast a ballot.

The pie chart below depicts the percentage of persons officials expect to vote and who have yet to cast a ballot.

Election Day is November 3 and voters seeking additional information on the 2020 Election can visit www.GeauxVote.com