Preview of high School football's COVID precautions as it resumes
BATON ROUGE - High school football is back after months of meetings and delays, with October 1 marking its official return since last December.
But with fans keeping face-coverings in place throughout the entirety of games, sitting in designated seats, and concession stands most likely closed, games will not look like they did before the outbreak of novel coronavirus.
The Louisiana High School Athletic Association (LHSAA) decided on a detailed list of COVID-19 health precautions designed to protect football players, high school staff, and attendees as they watch games.
The list of guidelines can be found here.
