President Trump visits LA, backs Rispone

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - President Donald Trump is leaving a Washington embroiled in an impeachment drama and returning to the Louisiana governor’s race. He’s testing his ability to sway an election by trying to oust the Deep South’s only Democratic governor.

Louisiana’s a deep red state, but just ahead of Saturday’s election the gubernatorial contest is a tossup.

Democrat John Bel Edwards is vying for a second term against little-known Republican political donor Eddie Rispone.

Trump plans a Thursday night rally for Rispone in north Louisiana’s Bossier City.

Louisiana has the last of three Southern governor’s races this year, all targets of Trump’s interest. While Republicans kept the seat in Mississippi, they appear to have lost Kentucky’s governorship.

Thursday will mark the president’s third visit to Louisiana for the governor’s race.