Possible drainage district to come to Livingston Parish

WALKER – Some parish officials want to create a drainage district to help relieve the flooding issues in Livingston Parish.

However, some residents are concerned.

Resident Joey Lemoine lives in the Jones Estates subdivision in Watson where he says it floods almost every time it rains. Lemoine says the problem comes from drainage in the area.

"When the water comes up so fast it makes so you can't use your bathroom. You have to wait until it goes down to use you toilet," Lemoine said.

Parish council members want to establish a new drainage district for the east side Livingston Parish to work full time on drainage and flooding issues.

"The water's going through those area so fast that it's starting top back up in the lower part of our parish," Jeff Ard, of the parish council, said.

The proposed drainage district comes with a price in higher property and sales taxes. Taxes that residents are concerned about.

"I wouldn't have problem, it they are going to do something with the money," Lemoine said.

Ard said that taxes would go strictly to gravity drainage.

Voters will have to pass a referendum before the drainage district can be formed.