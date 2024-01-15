38°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Port Allen Elementary School- 2nd Grade, Mrs. Thomas

Related Story

BATON ROUGE- Today's Pledge of Allegiance comes from the 2nd Grade at Port Allen Elementary School.

Be sure to watch The Daily Pledge every weekday on 2une In at 5:58 a.m. to see if your child's school is featured!

News
The Pledge of Allegiance: Port Allen Elementary...
The Pledge of Allegiance: Port Allen Elementary School
BATON ROUGE- Today's Pledge of Allegiance comes from the 2nd Grade at Port Allen Elementary School. Be sure to... More >>
8 years ago Friday, October 16 2015 Oct 16, 2015 Friday, October 16, 2015 9:46:00 AM CDT October 16, 2015

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days