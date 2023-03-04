Police officer accused of killing man after showing up at estranged wife's home

DENHAM SPRINGS - Deputies arrested a St. Gabriel police officer for allegedly shooting and killing a man he found in his estranged wife's home.

The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office arrested Andre Redditt, 27, just after midnight Thursday. Deputies said Redditt entered his estranged wife's home without permission and shot and killed Dylan Martin, 26.

Deputies arrived at the home in response to a home alarm system and found Martin with multiple gunshot wounds. He did not survive.

Officials told WBRZ that Redditt and his wife had temporary restraining orders filed against one another relative to their divorce. The woman also filed a protective order against Redditt after the shooting Thursday.

Martin was a father, and a member of the National Guard until he left last year. A former member of his said, "He was an outstanding soldier always leading by example and was there for every single person in our unit. This is going to have a huge impact on our unit."

Chief Kevin Ambeau with the St. Gabriel Police Department released the following statement in regard to Redditt's arrest:

On March 2, 2023, the St. Gabriel Police Department was made aware of a shooting that occurred in Livingston Parish involving off-duty St. Gabriel Police Officer Andre Reddit. Officer Redditt has been employed with the St. Gabriel Police Department since 07/2018 he left for a brief time and was employed with the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office before returning to the St. Gabriel Police Department 06/2022. At this time, the department has no comment on the situation, and is not involved in the investigation. Officer Redditt is a full-time employee with the St. Gabriel Police Department and is in good standing. Upon learning of the shooting, Officer Redditt has been placed on Administrative Leave pending the outcome of Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office Investigation. We are praying for all involved.

Redditt was transferred to the Livingston Parish correctional facility.

Thursday night, the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said Redditt is now facing stalking charges following a report deputies received back in January.

"Following the overnight incident, the complainant wishes to move forward & pursue charges," said Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard.

He is facing second-degree murder, stalking and obstruction of justice charges. He is being held on a $275,000 bond.