Police identify man killed in three-vehicle crash on I-12

DENHAM SPRINGS - One person is dead after a three-vehicle crash on I-12 East across from the Bass Pro shop, according to the Denham Springs Police Department.

Officials say the crash happened around 10:15 p.m. and 63-year-old Steven Slifkin from Holden was identified as the man who died on the scene. 

Police said the investigation into the crash was ongoing. No further details were provided about what lead to the crash. 

