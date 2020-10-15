Plenty details to work out before Saints can play in Tiger Stadium

BATON ROUGE - It's been 15 years since the Saints last came to Tiger Stadium, and there are a lot of logistics that need to be worked out before that can happen again. Back then, the team was forced to move due to Hurricane Katrina ravaging New Orleans.

Deputy Director of LSU Athletics Verge Ausberry remembers it well. Then, he was an associate director under Skip Bertman.

“It was great. It was a little different. Pro atmosphere is different from a college atmosphere. In a college atmosphere you have students and alumnus. The pro set, it’s a blue-collar crowd. They’re drinking beer. They’re having fun,” Ausberry said.

Though nothing has been finalized, a lot of changes would have to be made to accommodate the NFL team, just like in 2005.

“The hard part about it was turning the stadium over. We’d have an LSU game on at night and have to get the stadium completely clean for another game the next day, so it was a lot of wear and tear on your man power around here.”

Besides staffing, the main issue would be having to transform the purple and gold Tiger Stadium to black and gold.

“Sometimes when you have events in the stadium, contracts read that they are always the sponsor, so when you’re dealing with that process you have to talk to both groups about their sponsorships. Do you cover some banners? Do you let them put their banners up? Things of that nature.”

But Ausberry says it should be easier to handle this time around since the stadium is limited to 25-percent capacity.

“It might me a lot easier transition because it’s on a smaller scale of how may people you can have and no tailgating and things of that nature at this time.”