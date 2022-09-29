59°
Latest Weather Blog
Plaquemine's Jayden Rogers leading the Green Devils through music
Related Story
Plaquemine senior offensive lineman Jayden Rogers is a huge part of why the Green Devils are undefeated. He's a powerful force on the football field but finds his softer side as an orchestra level musician.
News
Plaquemine senior offensive lineman Jayden Rogers is a huge part of why the Green Devils are undefeated. He's a powerful... More >>
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Twin Spans in Northshore partially shut down after Thursday crash
-
Pediatric cardiologist arrested in Baton Rouge child porn investigation
-
School board members say school system 'dropped the ball' on Day of...
-
Fourth arrest made after Baton Rouge mail carrier's master key stolen in...
-
40 years after a Livingston train derailment evacuated thousands, one business owner...
Sports Video
-
Fans' Choice Player of the Week 4: Central's Glen Cage
-
Plaquemine's Jayden Rogers leading the Green Devils through music
-
Southeastern knocks off #4 Incarnate Word on Eli Sawyer game winning touchdown...
-
McKinley High's homecoming football game canceled after bench-clearing brawl broke out between...
-
LSU Baseball team volunteers with Baton Rouge's Miracle League