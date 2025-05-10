64°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Plaquemine ferry out of service Thursday afternoon after sustaining damage

PLAQUEMINE - The Plaquemine ferry will be out of service on Thursday, May 8 due to damage it sustained from a vehicle on board. 

The ferry, which normally runs from 4 a.m. to 9 p.m., will be out of service for the remainder of Thursday. Officials said the boat was damaged by a vehicle on board this morning. 

There was no estimation on when the ferry would be back in service. 

The secondary boat is out of service until further notice to service Cameron Parish

