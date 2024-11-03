Plaquemine clinches 6-4A district title after defeating Istrouma 36-8 - Game of the Week

BATON ROUGE — Plaquemine has solidified their spot as district 6-4A champions after winning their eighth straight game and defeating Istrouma 36-8.

The rain did not stop the Green Devil offense from moving. Running back Tyrese Mosby put his team on the scoreboard on the opening drive of the game.

On Istrouma's ensuing drive, running back Kyree Paul broke loose for a score of his own. The Indians took an 8-7 lead after a successful two-point conversion.

Plaquemine, though, would take over and never look back. Mosby and Darrell Tate scored two more touchdowns. Plaquemine went into halftime with a 22-8 lead.

The defense stood tall against Istrouma in the second half. They did not allow them to score again after that first quarter touchdown.

The Green Devil offense added more points on the board to go on and win 36-8.

Plaquemine is now 7-0 in district play and will close their regular season next week at Broadmoor.

Istrouma falls to 5-2 in the district and faces Brusly at home next week.