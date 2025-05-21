74°
Latest Weather Blog
Pier, boat on fire along False River
Related Story
NEW ROADS - A boat on fire was left drifting on False River on Monday morning.
The Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff's Office said a home on Island Road's pier caught fire, along with a boat parked there. The boat started drifting out into False River.
WBRZ has reached out to law enforcement for more information on how the fire started and whether there were any injuries.
Related Images
News
NEW ROADS - A boat on fire was left drifting on False River on Monday morning. The Pointe Coupee... More >>
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Law enforcement participates in series of runs leading up to Special Olympics
-
Documentary made by Southern students, featuring Human Jukebox wins grant at Sports...
-
Louisiana State Representative arrested for DWI, child endangerment
-
Zachary residents get hail during Wednesday morning storm
-
Oldest Louisiana World War II veteran, Gonzales resident dies Sunday at 105