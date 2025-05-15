Parade for American Idol star John Foster

ADDIS - "American Idol" contestant John Foster is coming home to West Baton Rouge Parish after advancing to the Top 3 and will be met with a parade in his hometown.

The Brusly High graduate advanced to the final three during Monday night's show where he sang "The Bare Necessities" and "The Rainbow Connection."

The parade will be Wednesday, May 14 at 5 p.m. along First Street in Addis. Police said that all traffic will be blocked along First Street beginning at 4:00 p.m.

THE PARADE WILL BE STREAMED ON WBRZ'S FACEBOOK AND YOUTUBE AND CAN BE FOUND IN THIS ARTICLE.

"Please plan ahead for alternate routes and expect increased foot traffic in the area. Anyone needing access to places west of First Street should use Sid Richardson Road," Addis Police said.

Foster will then travel by boat from the landing on Bayou Road across from the Iberville Parish Jail to the Bayou Plaquemine Waterfront Park where he will hold a free concert expected to start at 7 p.m.

Doors for the free event open at 6:30 p.m. and there will be security checks at the entrance and a strong security presence throughout the event. Boats are welcome at the dock of the Waterfront Park, organizers said.

Organizers added that only clear bags are allowed.

Foster will be back on "American Idol" for the finale on Sunday at 7 p.m. Tune in to WBRZ to see if he is crowned this season's American Idol.