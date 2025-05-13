83°
Overnight fire at dry cleaners quickly extinquished
BATON ROUGE - An early-morning fire at a dry cleaners was quickly extinguished Saturday and was found to be accidental.
Firefighters were called to Sunshine Cleaners at 9950 Dawnadele Ave. at 1:14 a.m. The building was locked, and when firefighters forced their way inside, they found a fire in a pile of clothing on the sales floor, according to a news release.
The blaze was extinguished quickly and did not damage the building, firefighters said. It was traced to a bundle of clothing under a garment rack. No foul play is suspected and no one was injured. Damage from the fire was estimated to be about $1,000.
