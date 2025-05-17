One Tank Trips: Old State Capitol

BATON ROUGE — Dating back to its origins, Baton Rouge holds a treasure trove of history, and a visit to the Old State Capitol offers a fascinating glimpse into Louisiana's past.

"The building opened in 1850. It’s referred to as castellated Gothic by the architect that designed it, so it does very much look like a castle from the outside," Mary Durusau the director of the Old State Capital.

This architectural marvel is not just a feast for the eyes; it's a repository of significant historical events, and the tour is offered free of charge.

"This is a landmark, it’s a national landmark, it is a national historic landmark in fact, and we’re celebrating our 175th birthday this year," said Durusau.

With its striking Gothic towers, distinctive checkered floors, and vibrant stained glass, the Old State Capitol presents a captivating backdrop for the compelling stories it holds within its walls. It’s a must-see attraction for anyone visiting Baton Rouge.

Visitors can delve into the lives and legacies of some of Louisiana's most memorable governors. Among them is the influential Huey P. Long. "He was only governor one term, which people don’t realize, one term... but he left such a profound impact on our state," said Durusau.

The Old State Capitol also plays an active role in civic education.

"One of the things we do here is focus on voting and citizenship, and so we bring kids here, and we let them read both sides and let them come back and vote on if they would have supported Huey Long," said Durusau.

A tour of the building provides insights into the state's history, including the Old State Capitol's involvement during the Civil War.

"They can see all of the history of the building that we display about Huey Long and about the different periods in the building," said Durusau.

The experience blends historical observation with engaging interactive exhibits, such as an interactive film. Visitors can also learn about a pivotal moment in 1862 when Union troops set fire to the Old State Capitol, yet the formidable gothic structure stood resilient. "The interior burned, but the walls stood. So they came back in the 1880s and had the beautiful stained glass stone, which is now our signature piece," said Durusau.

Following its restoration, this castle made of cast iron continued to serve as the state capital until 1932.

"It’s just a great place to spend some time. One of the things that everybody in Baton Rouge has a memory of is rolling down the hills in front of the old state capital," said Durusau.

Once a center of political debate and wartime activity, the Old State Capitol has transformed into a museum brimming with stories, offering a rich exploration of centuries of Louisiana history within a convenient one-tank trip.