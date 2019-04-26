65°
One arrested in attempted payday loan robbery
BATON ROUGE - Deputies have arrested a man for his role in an attempted robbery at a payday loan business.
The incident happened earlier this month at a Check Into Cash business on Coursey Boulevard. Deputies say a man dressed in a UPS uniform walked into the business with a gun and attempted to rob the business.
Authorities say the suspect was not able to break into the safe and ended up fleeing the scene. The driver of the getaway car was identified as Sheddran Kinchen. Deputies say he is the boyfriend of an employee who was at the store at the time of the crime.
Kinchen is charged with armed robbery and attempted armed robbery with a firearm.
The arrest report did not say if the suspect dressed in the UPS uniform had been arrested.
