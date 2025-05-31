Latest Weather Blog
Officials work to catch bear spotted in Baton Rouge with donuts and bear traps
BATON ROUGE - On Thursday, enforcement agents and biologists with the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries set out to catch the black bear that had been catching attention on social media.
LDWF said it is possible the bear running around Baton Rouge near Hartley Vey Sports Park is the same bear as the one seen in Central on Wednesday. The trap set was baited with donuts.
"It's likely. A lot of those bears will move miles in a day and it's not uncommon for a bear in breeding season to move 20 miles a day," LDWF Large Carnivore Program Manager John Hanks said.
Hanks said the adolescent male bear is looking for a mate and is attracted to food.
"They're looking for a home range to set up and meet girls," Hanks said. "There's all this new food available that wasn't here in February or March."
He said it could take days for the bear to be caught at all, or it would likely move away from human civilization on its own.
"They don't want to be clogged up in town with a bunch of people and a bunch of dogs, they're scared just like you would be," Hanks said.
Residents showed surprise when they learned a bear was roaming their neighborhood.
"I thought, wow, I didn't even know they had them in this area anyway," Bruce Schmidt, who lives near where the trap was set, said. "We've seen raccoons, squirrels, mice, I've never seen any bears in my time here."
BREC placed signs in the area, warning people of the animal and the trap.
"Man, I hope I still never see it. Man, that'd be like... 100 men versus 1 bear," Shane Foreman, who works near where the trap was set, said.
LDWF reminds people to stay away from the bear, and said BearWise is a useful website for bear safety tips.
