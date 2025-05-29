87°
Latest Weather Blog
LDWF deploys bear trap after black bear spotted in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE - Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries agents deployed a bear trap Thursday afternoon in pursuit of a black bear that has been wandering around East Baton Rouge Parish.
Thursday, the bear was spotted near the Hartley/Vey Park, close to South Choctaw Drive and Oak Villa Boulevard. It was photographed walking along train tracks near Monterrey Boulevard.
On Wednesday, a bear was rummaging through trash cans in Central. Agents and East Baton Rouge Parish deputies were called out, but determined that the animal posed no danger to the public.
Trending News
The bear could not be reached for comment.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
2 children, 3 adults taken to hospital after multi-car pileup on I-10...
-
Search suspended for a missing man in Swiss glacier collapse that destroyed...
-
Rep. Paula Davis carried a bill approved by the House on in...
-
Elon Musk is leaving the Trump administration after leading effort to slash...
-
Federal court blocks Trump from imposing sweeping tariffs under emergency powers law
Sports Video
-
Pitching leads Tigers into postseason
-
LSU baseball won't name starter ahead of NCAA Tournament opener
-
LSU QB Garrett Nussmeier graces the cover of 'EA College Football 26...
-
LSU baseball pleased with NCAA Regional draw at the Box
-
Pairings, times announced for NCAA Regional at Alex Box Stadium