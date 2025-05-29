LDWF deploys bear trap after black bear spotted in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE - Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries agents deployed a bear trap Thursday afternoon in pursuit of a black bear that has been wandering around East Baton Rouge Parish.

Thursday, the bear was spotted near the Hartley/Vey Park, close to South Choctaw Drive and Oak Villa Boulevard. It was photographed walking along train tracks near Monterrey Boulevard.

On Wednesday, a bear was rummaging through trash cans in Central. Agents and East Baton Rouge Parish deputies were called out, but determined that the animal posed no danger to the public.

The bear could not be reached for comment.