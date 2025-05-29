87°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

LDWF deploys bear trap after black bear spotted in Baton Rouge

1 hour 56 minutes 59 seconds ago Thursday, May 29 2025 May 29, 2025 May 29, 2025 1:54 PM May 29, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries agents deployed a bear trap Thursday afternoon in pursuit of a black bear that has been wandering around East Baton Rouge Parish. 

Thursday, the bear was spotted near the Hartley/Vey Park, close to South Choctaw Drive and Oak Villa Boulevard. It was photographed walking along train tracks near Monterrey Boulevard. 

On Wednesday, a bear was rummaging through trash cans in Central. Agents and East Baton Rouge Parish deputies were called out, but determined that the animal posed no danger to the public. 

Trending News

The bear could not be reached for comment. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days